Tuesday, 18 July 2023 – It was not a lucky day for a middle-aged man who has been impersonating police officers and demanding bribes from innocent Kenyans in Eldoret town after members of the public got wind of his criminal activities.

They laid a trap for him and caught him in the act.

The suspected impersonator was beaten black and blue before being handed over to the police to face the law.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.