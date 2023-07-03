Monday, July 3, 2023 – All is not well for Azimio Leader Raila Odinga after his Bunge La Mwananchi friends, Nuru Okanga and Calvin Okoth, alias, Gaucho, fell out bitterly.

For the longest time since they thrust themselves into political fanaticism, Nuru Okanga and Gaucho have been best of friends but now they are not seeing eye to eye.

The duo has been accompanying the former prime minister in high-level campaign meetings and even got recognition in them.

That good run seems to be fading as Okanga now accuses Gaucho of sabotage.

The bone of contention is their posts at the Bunge La Mwanachi, through which they have been criticising President William Ruto and his administration.

According to Okanga, Gaucho is not happy with the moves he has been making and is thus going behind his back to blackmail him.

“Last year, Makadara MP Aladwa introduced me on stage at Kamukunji Grounds where I spoke in front of My President Baba (Raila Odinga) for the first time. Gaucho felt threatened and even started planning goons for me,” he claimed.

The Kakamega County native also claimed that Gaucho is not happy with the meetings he has been having with politicians who have come out to support him; Mumias East MP Peter Salasya built him a house recently.

Some of the things Gaucho is unhappy with, as Okanga claims, is the latter’s association with Azimio’s political top brass and his MCA bid in the 2027 elections.

Okanga now asserts that with such small feats, Gaucho feels unhappy and is now threatening him.

The vocal politics fanatic put his followers on notice, stating that his life is in danger.

“Gaucho has decided to threaten to kill me. He called me and told me to be careful because he will send goons to stub me,” claimed Okanga.

Gaucho, who has been in hospital after being attacked by unknown people, is yet to respond to Okanga’s claims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.