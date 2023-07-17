Sunday, July 16, 2023 – British Hollywood star, Damson Idris has shared a video of hilariously teaching his girlfriend, Lori Harvey what “nyash” is.

American model and socialite, Lori was hesitant at first about asking Damson what “nyash” is, revealing that she knows he will put out her question in public.

After being pushed to ask her question by Damson, she said “what is nyash”.

This led to laughter.

Watch the video below

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleJANE BIRKIN, actress, singer and inspiration behind Hermes Birkin bags is dead
Next articleJudge sentences man to only 3 years in prison over the killing his 13-year-old son for gossiping about his alleged infidelity

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply