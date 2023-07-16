Sunday, July 16, 2023 – Britain’s richest, divorcee and songwriter, Kirsty Bertarelli has unveiled her new boyfriend two years after she received £350million in a settlement when she divorced her Swiss tycoon billionaire ex-husband.

The 52-year-old became Britain’s richest divorcee in 2021 when her billionaire husband, Ernesto Bertarelli, agreed to a £350 million settlement. She was also awarded a £52 million home in Switzerland.

The former Miss UK recently hosted a joint birthday party with her new boyfriend in Sardinia.

The new couple are thought to have been dating for some time.

A friend of Miss Bertarelli said she had been ‘through the mill’ but is now in a better place with ‘close friends, a new younger man, and a bulging bank balance’

Miss Bertarelli secretly divorced husband Ernesto, with whom she has three children, in October 2021 after 21-year marriage.

Before their divorce, the couple were jointly listed in 14th place in last year’s Sunday Times Rich List with a fortune estimated at a staggering £9.2billion.

In addition to her settlement, she has been given a spectacular modern house by Lake Geneva in Switzerland bought this year for £52million.

She also owns an £8million chalet in the Swiss ski resort of Gstaad.

Kirsty, who was crowned Miss UK in 1988, came as second runner-up in that year’s Miss World pageant.

Mrs Bertarelli was represented by Baroness (Fiona) Shackleton, the lawyer known as the Steel Magnolia who represented Prince Charles and Sir Paul McCartney in their divorces.

She is believed to have signed a prenuptial agreement before marrying Italian-born Bertarelli in 2000.