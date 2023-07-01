Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Kenyans can now breathe a sigh of relief after Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah came to their rescue against President William Ruto’s draconian Finance Bill 2023.

This is after High Court Judge Mugure Thande suspended the implementation of the Bill, which was supposed to take effect today (June 1, 2023), thanks to Omtatah.

Omtatah had petitioned the court to suspend the tax hikes pending the hearing and determination of his application.

His request to bar Ruto from enacting the Finance Act 2023 was also granted.

“I am satisfied that the Application meets the test for conservatory orders and I do grant prayers 2 and 3 of the Application until July 5 when the matter is scheduled for mention for directions.”

“Pending the hearing and determination of the application and/or the Petition, the Honourable Court be pleased to issue a conservatory order suspending the Finance Act, 2023,” read part of the ruling.

The court, therefore, issued an interim order prohibiting the respondents and interested parties or their agents, howsoever, acting from giving effect to the Finance Act 2023.

Justice Thande ordered the petitioner to serve all parties, including Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u, before the end of the day, Friday, June 30, 2023.

She also ordered the respondents to file their responses by Tuesday, July 4, after which the High Court will list a hearing date.

