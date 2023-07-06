Thursday, July 6, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader Raila Odinga’s call for demonstrations on Friday has received a huge boost after former President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed his call and urged his troops to join the demos.

In a statement issued by Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, Uhuru instructed his lieutenants from the Mt Kenya region to rally supporters and converge in Nyahururu Town for a big Saba Saba rally.

This is a big win for Raila Odinga since Uhuru, who retired in September last year, has not been joining Azimio demos despite being the chairman of the opposition coalition.

This is also a big blow to President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, since Uhuru seems to have reawoken his constituency in the Mt Kenya region, and it is just a matter of wait and see whether Kikuyus will heed his call to join Saba Saba demos on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.