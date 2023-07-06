Thursday, July 6, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has suffered a severe blow ahead of his Saba Saba revolution against President William Ruto scheduled for tomorrow.

This is after his ardent supporter and activist Calvince Okoth, alias Gaucho, announced that he will not be attending Baba’s Saba Saba protests.

Speaking during an interview, Gaucho, the self-proclaimed Bunge la Mwananchi President, said he is yet to decide on whether or not to attend Saba Saba protests.

Besides, he noted that he was still recuperating after he was recently attacked by armed goons while on his way to attend Raila’s rally at Kamukunji Grounds a few weeks ago.

“I am yet to decide whether I will attend or not. Besides, I am still recuperating following the previous attack that left me with minor injuries,” he explained.

Nonetheless, Gaucho maintained he fully supports the Azimio protests as it is intended to bring revolution in the country.

At the same time, he advised Raila Odinga to hold the demos ‘once or twice’ a week for them to be effective.

“I fully support maandamano (protests). The cost of living has gone so high following the passing of Finance Bill 2023 with Value Added tax on petroleum products increased from 8 to 16 percent,” said Gaucho.

He suggested that Azimio should wait for six months until a time he believes Kenyans will feel the pinch of the High cost of living before organizing the demos.

“It would be better for us in the opposition to wait until Kenyans feel the pinch. This will make everyone come out when such a protest is organized,” he added.

This comes even as there have been reports that Gaucho may have dumped Raila for Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.