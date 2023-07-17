Monday, 17 July 2023 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nephew, Jomo Gecaga, has been granted a reprieve after a Nairobi court directed that he and his baby mama, Anne Kiguta, share custody of their two kids during school holidays as the hearing of the child support case continues.

The directive follows after Gecaga accused the Former Citizen TV anchor of failing to give him access to their kids.

He denied being a deadbeat father and alleged that he has been taking full care of their kids but Kiguta has been denying him an opportunity to bond with the kids.

They were told to agree on the modalities they will use to share custody of the kids when schools close.

At the same time, the court has barred the media from covering the law suit.

“The media shall not cover and report on the proceedings,” a court order stated.

Anne Kiguta wants Gecaga to deposit a sum of Sh413 million as maintenance costs to cater for the monthly and occasional expenditures of the kids she sired with him until they turn 18 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.