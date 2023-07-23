Sunday, July 23, 2023 – Vocal blogger Aoko Otieno has accused President William Ruto of being abusive.

Taking to her Twitter account, Aoko alleged that Ruto has been subjecting Mama Rachel to physical abuse.

He once reportedly dislocated the First Lady’s jaw, prompting her to go for corrective surgery.

According to Aoko, Mama Rachel pretends to be in a perfect marriage but she is suffering in silence.

Aoko also alleged that President Ruto has a string of girlfriends.

Some of his girlfriends have been sending her messages in her DM but she chooses to remain silent to protect the President.

Check out her explosive tweet.

