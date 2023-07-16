Sunday, July 16, 2023 – American socialite, Angela White, better known as Blac Chyna has broken her silence over a statement Khloe Kardashian made about being a ‘third parent’ to her daughter Dream Kardashian.
The 35-year-old mother-of-two shares six-year-old Dream Kardashian with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian.
Chyna who just marked 10 months of sobriety, spoke to TMZ and told the publication she’s happy to have Khloe help with her daughter.
Referencing the 39-year-old Good American founder’s prior social media message that ‘it takes a village’ to rear children, White said, ‘As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I’m happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that’s all I ask for.’
In response to criticism after Khloe appeared online Thursday and said that she, her brother Rob, and Chyna were ‘doing their best’ in life and as co-parents, White said ‘Everything is good on both ends. We are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it’s all love and positivity.’
Angela, who recently received an honorary doctorate degree asked, ‘Let’s stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward.’
