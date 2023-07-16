Sunday, July 16, 2023 – Mary Kilobi, the wife of vocal COTU boss Francis Atwoli, has turned a year older.

Atwoli gave Kilobi a special treat as she celebrated the special day.

They celebrated the birthday in the wild.

The memorable day started by enjoying a game drive in one of the local parks.

Atwoli then hosted a night party in the wild where he hired Maasai dancers to entertain his youthful wife.

Sharing the birthday photos on social media, Kilobi wrote, “What a nice way to spend my 16th July, in the Wild.

“A very Happy Birthday to this Kilobi Girl. The Apple of God’s own Eye,’’.

Kilobi and Atwoli’s age gap has always been a subject of discussion on social media.

However, the couple is not bothered by their critics.

