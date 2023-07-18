Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – US billionaire businessman, Michael Rubin, who hosted the Hamptons white party where Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady crossed paths, has addressed dating rumours surrounding the two superstars.

The Fanatics CEO spoke about Kim and Brady during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, while attending the Shawn Carter Foundation in New York City.

‘Honestly, they’re just friends,’ Rubin, 50, said of the two, who were seen chatting at the luxe July 4 bash. ‘It’s just the crazy rumors that get out there.’

Rubin said that he spent a lot of time with the retired NFL star at the Independence Day get-together.

‘Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn’t go out that much, Rubin said, describing the three-time NFL MVP’s presence at the party as ‘a rare sighting.’

Kardashian said on social media that she took 11 shots at the summer bash, with Rubin noting that ‘Kim doesn’t drink much.’

He added: ‘So I think Kim’s 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors. We always want to laugh about it.’

The dating rumours started after the reality star and retired quarterback were spotted locked in conversation at the event, which drew a number of A-list celebrities.

The outlet DeuxMoi obtained a photo of Kardashian and Brady enjoying a chat with each other.