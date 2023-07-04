Monday July 3, 2023 – Big Brother’s Sheggz had quite a hilarious response to his girlfriend, Bella, revealing one thing home training will never make her do.

Bella who was reacting to a tweet asking what home training will never make one do, stated that hers is pre-marital sex.

Reacting to his co-reality show star’s disclosure, Sheggz wrote

“Lmaooo iyawo mi, dey play”.