Monday July 3, 2023 – Big Brother’s Sheggz had quite a hilarious response to his girlfriend, Bella, revealing one thing home training will never make her do.
Bella who was reacting to a tweet asking what home training will never make one do, stated that hers is pre-marital sex.
Reacting to his co-reality show star’s disclosure, Sheggz wrote
“Lmaooo iyawo mi, dey play”.
