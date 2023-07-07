Friday July 7, 2023 – Big Brother star, Nina, has revealed that she has undergone another plastic surgery two years after getting one.

The reality show star shared a video of herself at the hospital before getting the new plastic surgery with the caption

“This was the morning before my bbl, this new body is bodying, can’t wait to show you guys. Like I’m screaming”.

Watch Nina’s video below

