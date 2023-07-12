Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Big Brother star, Khloe Abiri, has blasted a man who alleged that her lifestyle was being funded by men.
Reacting to the allegation which was sent to her via DM, Khloe pointed out that she owns several businesses.
She also said that she is not one of his unmotivated mentors or influencer.
See their exchange below
