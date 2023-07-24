Monday, July 24, 2023 – Fitness expert and chef, Uriel, has shared one of her goals as a housemate on the All Stars season of the Big Brother reality show.

Speaking to Ebuka on stage today, July 23, Uriel disclosed that she is searching for a husband even with her eyes fixed on the goodies the show comes with.

She added that she will be giving drama and good vibes on the show.

Watch the video below