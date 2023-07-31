Monday, July 31, 2023 – Renowned governance Expert Prof. Gitile Naituli now claims that eleven months after President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, assumed office, after overwhelming support from Mt Kenya, the region has shifted its support to the opposition.

During a Monday interview with NTV, Prof Naituli contended that the residents of Mt. Kenya are expressing their dissatisfaction with the Kenya Kwanza government’s inability to fulfill the pledges made during the campaigns.

They are now rallying behind the recent initiative of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance, which aims to exert pressure on the government to honor its commitments.

Commenting on former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya’s latest presence in Azimio activities, Naituli held the view that Munya is taking advantage of the leadership gap, owing to the shift from Kenya Kwanza to Azimio, in a bid to project himself as the next big name from the region.

Naituli added that President Ruto and Gachagua cannot afford to ignore Munya ahead of the 2027 elections.

“What is happening now in the mountain is that there is a shift from UDA.

“The shift is, however, slow in Mt Kenya East than it is in Mt Kenya West, which describes the Kikuyu Nation.

“Munya is seeing an opportunity, that those in UDA had during the elections.

“He hopes that if things continue the way they are, he is going to be one of the beneficiaries of the shift.

“Munya has realized that staying away from the political space would not help him, and that is why he is now coming out and attending Azimio activities,” said Naituli.

He, however, argued that if the economy improves, then Mt Kenya will still be in Ruto’s fold.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.