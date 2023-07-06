Thursday, 06 July 2023 – A concerned Kenyan has raised the alarm and exposed a gang that is using a flashy 14-seater matatu to rob passengers along Thika Road.

The ruthless gang that consists of young men lures unsuspecting passengers into the vehicle before robbing them.

The gang is reportedly armed with daggers and other crude weapons.

The matatu’s registration number is KAR 658F.

A number of Kenyans confessed that they have fallen victim to the gang after the issue was highlighted on Twitter.

Besides robbing passengers, the gang hike fare and refuse to give back change.

Concerned Kenyans are now urging DCI to intervene and arrest the gang.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.