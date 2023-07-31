Monday, July 31, 2023 – Actress Tonto Dikeh clapped back at an IG user who knocked her for sharing a video of herself dressed in a green sheer dress.

The actress posted the video on her page with the caption

‘TO ALL THE BOYS IN MY DM.

I bring absolutely nothing to the table,

I WILL SELL YOUR TABLE.’

The follower saw the video and reminded her that she had promised never to wear revealing clothes again after she gave her life to Christ.

See the exchange below