Monday July 3, 2023 – Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has revealed that the club will continue to pay ‘outstanding payments’ to Lionel Messi until 2025.

Messi, who spent the vast majority of his illustrious career at Barcelona, left in 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Laporta has now revealed that Barcelona still owes the Argentina star the deferral of the wage bill that was agreed with the previous board.

After making his debut in 2004, Messi went on to play 778 times for Barcelona and scored a remarkable 672 goals, cementing his status as one of the greatest players of all time.

Negotiations regarding a new contract at Barcelona in 2021 proved difficult due to the club’s financial problems.

Laporta said: ‘We have outstanding payments to Messi until 2025. What is owed to him is the deferral of the wage bill that was agreed with the previous board and that produces outstanding payments that end in 2025. He is paid religiously.’

While at Barcelona Messi won an array of trophies including four Champions Leagues, ten LaLiga titles, and seven Copa Del Reys.

During his time at PSG scored 32 goals in 75 games as he won two Ligue 1 titles.

The 36-year-old is now set to join Inter Miami after he turned down lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, who reportedly offered him €400million (£345m) per season.