Tuesday, July 25, 2023– A lady who runs a Wines and Spirits shop in Kasarani is counting losses after thugs broke into her business premise at night.

She shared CCTV footage of the robbery incident and revealed that the thugs stole alcoholic drinks worth Ksh 250,000.

In the footage, the ruthless thugs are seen gaining entry into the liquor shop before going straight to the shelves where different brands of alcoholic drinks had been stored.

They quickly made away with the drinks, not knowing that they were being captured on CCTV cameras executing their evil mission.

They escaped in a saloon car that had been parked outside the liquor shop.

The robbery incident has left the business lady heartbroken.

She is willing to give a token of appreciation to anyone with information concerning the identity of the thugs.

Their faces were clearly captured on CCTV.

Watch the footage.

