Friday, July 21, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has revealed the torture he underwent on Tuesday evening after he was arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations sleuths at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Owino was arrested after landing from Mombasa and he has been in custody since Tuesday evening.

On Thursday, Babu who appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina told the magistrate that he was sick and police were ordered to take him to hospital before the ruling of his case on Friday.

However, in a tweet, Babu said police defied the magistrate’s orders and he was locked at Kileleshwa Police Station without food or water.

“The court ordered for Babu Owino to be taken to the hospital for treatment after being detained for 3 days without food and he was unwell too.

The police have defied the court orders, and have instead locked him up at Kileleshwa police station,” Babu posted on his Facebook page.

