Monday, July 24, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has revealed the torture he underwent when he was detained by police last week.

Babu was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday last week and was released on a Sh 100,000 cash bail on Friday.

Speaking about his arrest, Babu Owino revealed how he was treated throughout the days he was detained, adding that it was inhumane.

According to Babu, he was handcuffed, blindfolded, and thrown in a boot of a Subaru car.

He said he was driven in the middle of nowhere and put in a solitary consignment.

“For three days, I wasn’t given food, and no access to my family, lawyers, and legal representatives.

“I did not take a bath or water and that was a very inhumane treatment accorded to me,” he said.

He questioned how other Kenyans are usually treated if he as an MP was treated in such a manner.

“If a member of Parliament can be treated in such a harsh way, what is happening to normal Kenyans?” Babu posed.

He said the only mistake he made was to fight for the rights of Kenyans and if that is what is going to cost his life, so be it.

“I want to take this opportunity to condemn such acts.

“The only mistake I made was to fight for Kenyans. And as a leader, an elected member of Parliament I am a voice to the voiceless,” he said.

“I’m a messenger. You can kill the messenger but you can never kill the message.

“You can harass the messenger but you will never destroy the message that is delivered,” he said.

“If fighting for Kenyans is what will cost my life, so be it.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST