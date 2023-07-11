Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders have today announced that they will hold anti-government protests despite Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki’s warning.

Kindiki on Monday threatened to arrest Azimio leaders and supporters who will destroy public properties during the demos.

But speaking on Monday, Raila Odinga who is the Azimio leader, said demos will resume on Wednesday despite Kindiki’s empty threats.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Kenyans, throughout the country who heeded our call and turned up in large numbers.

“We want them to stay tuned because this is just part of the beginning,” Raila said.

“The people of Kenya have a right to picket, demonstrate, and petition. We will collect signatures from Kenyans, form an electoral commission, and carry out a referendum to delegitimize this regime.”

“The people of Kenya have a right to picket, demonstrate and petition.

“Article 1 of the Constitution says that the sovereignty in Kenya is vested in the people of Kenya and the people can either exercise it directly or through their elected representatives,” he added.

National Assembly Minority Leader, Opiyo Wandayi, on his part, said that the opposition will not cease the protests until they are heard.

The opposition is protesting over the high cost of living in the country and the heavy taxation of Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST