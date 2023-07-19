Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai claims that the Government had planned to arrest Raila Odinga in the wee hours of Wednesday.

However, the plan failed because the police officers tasked with arresting him couldn’t find him.

They thought he was sleeping in the same apartment with his bodyguard Maurice Ogeta.

Ogeta was arrested by unknown people suspected to be officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) while he was heading to work.

He was stopped and bundled into the boot of his vehicle by the people who then drove away to an unknown destination.

Alai further claims that the Government arrested key Azimio leaders in key constituencies and wards as they prepared to arrest Raila.

Check out Alai’s tweet.

