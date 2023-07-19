Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged that senior Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders have gone into hiding after reports leaked to them that Directorate of Criminal Investigations sleuths and the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) are looking for them.

The leaders went into hiding on Tuesday evening and up to Wednesday, they were still missing from their usual residences.

This followed reports that a number of the leaders, including Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino had been detained.

Owino was detained at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on arrival from Mombasa.

About six other Members of the County Assembly and pockets of activists, including one Calvin Okoth alias Gaucho were also detained overnight.

They were accused of planning anti-government demonstrations, which they deny.

It is not clear if they will be produced in court even as a spot check in most police stations showed they had not been booked as required.

