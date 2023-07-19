Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged that senior Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders have gone into hiding after reports leaked to them that Directorate of Criminal Investigations sleuths and the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) are looking for them.
The leaders went into hiding on Tuesday evening and up to Wednesday, they were still missing from their usual residences.
This followed reports that a number of the leaders, including Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino had been detained.
Owino was detained at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on arrival from Mombasa.
About six other Members of the County Assembly and pockets of activists, including one Calvin Okoth alias Gaucho were also detained overnight.
They were accused of planning anti-government demonstrations, which they deny.
It is not clear if they will be produced in court even as a spot check in most police stations showed they had not been booked as required.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Zakayo Ruto and his regime are making things worse day by day,every second,hours and minutes arresting Azimio leaders and protesters won’t solve your problems DCI and ATPU are corwards being used like toilet tissue papers yet they are suffering like any other citizens in Kenya Azimio leaders have not done anything wrong they are not criminals why a you arresting them simple question why are you arresting them Zakayo Ruto is moving in a wrong direction ICC is not yet done with Zakayo, Americans,France,UK and Kenyan citizens are after foolish Zakayo Ruto he simply don’t know which way to go the worst is to invite the Iranian President Yani huyu jamaa ana itwa Zakayo and his regime wajinga was mwisho Na Hatari sana in Kenya today wamekwisha kabisa kweli ujinga Hauna Dawa.