Monday, July 24, 2023 – Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi resurfaced yesterday, two days after it was reported that he had been abducted by people suspected to be police officers.

The news about his reappearance was first announced by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) spokesperson Philip Etale.

Osotsi, in a subsequent statement, remarked that he had gone into hiding after he received reports that he was about to be arrested by President William Ruto’s government.

“On Friday during the launch of the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) by the County Government of Vihiga, there were spirited attempts to arrest me.”

“Two police lorries full of armed anti-riots policemen were stationed outside Sosa cottages with several others in plain clothes inside the cottage ready to undertake the illegal arrest,” the statement read in part.

Osotsi detailed that he was tipped by some of his supporters and made an escape through a nearby house to a safe house.

“They had intended to arrest me on misplaced and unfounded fears that I was planning to disrupt President William Ruto’s functions yesterday.”

“I want to reiterate that I had no such plans and as a leader who believes in freedom of assembly and association, I cannot engage in such a primitive and illegal activity,” he absolved himself from any wrongdoing.

He went further to criticize the government, noting that the Head of State’s trip was aimed at whipping Vihiga residents’ emotions into supporting the suspended Finance Act.

Osotsi added that Vihiga residents who were not in support of the Finance Act were free to demonstrate and picket without intimidation from the state.

Despite going into hiding, the parliamentarian announced that he would continue taking part in civil disobedience against the government that is being led by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST