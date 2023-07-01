Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Former Treasury official Tom Osinde died a very painful death.

This was revealed after an autopsy indicated that Tom suffered injuries to his head inflicted by a heavy object.

Chief government Pathologist Johansen Odour, who conducted the postmortem at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary, was said to have attributed the injuries to several blows to the head.

This was corroborated by Martin Nyaguto, the head of Homicide at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who indicated that the blows were likely caused by a blunt object.

“The body had injuries which suggested that Osinde experienced cruel death due to beatings, especially around the head,” Nyaguto added, highlighting the severity of the case.

Osinde was reported missing by his family on Thursday, June 22, two days before detectives traced his abandoned car to Narok County.

His body was later found at a local morgue in Migori, marked as a John Doe (an unidentified individual).

According to police reports, the ex-treasury official’s body had a cut on the head, and his hands and legs were tied.

Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested in relation to the murder, with police stating that the heinous act may have been committed at Osinde’s Nakuru home.

The main suspect in the case was reported to have driven the deceased’s Landcruiser to his other home in Kisii, where he sought neighbours’ aid to clean it.

According to the neighbours, the suspect fled Kisii three years ago and only resurfaced days before the murder raising questions about his whereabouts.

Detectives attached to the case were said to have found blood spots in the car, indicating that the suspect travelled with the body to Kisii before dumping it at River Kuja in Migori.

The Kenyan DAILY POST