Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has urged President William Ruto’s government to tame rogue employment agencies taking Kenyans abroad.

Speaking on Wednesday when the Saudi Arabian government and Kenyan government signed an agreement to employ nurses and midwives, Atwoli emphasized the need for the government to regulate private employment agencies that he alleged engage in “unethical practices” and oversee the “mistreatment of Kenyan workers.”

“The Ministry of Labour should take full charge of Labour Migration and forthwith stop the operations of private employment agencies which have been promoting modern-day slavery,” Atwoli said.

The Labor Ministry, represented by Principal Secretary Geoffrey Kaituko, had announced that qualified nurses and midwives could apply for opportunities in the Saudi Kingdom, where they would receive a minimum salary of Sh177,000.

The areas of interest included nursing, medical, surgical, adult intensive care unit (ICU), pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and midwifery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST