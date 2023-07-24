Monday, July 24, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has blasted former President Uhuru Kenyatta over his remarks on TV regarding the raid on his son’s house by the police on Friday night.

Speaking in Vihiga County while in the company of President Willian Ruto on Saturday, Atwoli wondered why the former Head of State was conducting himself in the manner that he did.

The veteran trade unionist blamed Uhuru for the Azimio election loss wondering how Uhuru was ever going to help former Prime Minister Raila Odinga clinch the presidency with his ‘meek’ demeanor.

“What made us lose was Uhuru.

“You even saw the former President on TV.

“With the way our former leader was speaking yesterday, do you think we would have won the elections?”

“We tried our best but we were defeated because Ruto was well-organised. Isn’t it?” he posed.

Uhuru appeared on TV on Friday night looking drunk and a section of Kenyans criticized the former president.

In the run-up to last year’s presidential election, Atwoli was among the old guards who were supporting Raila Odinga’s bid.

However after Raila Odinga was annihilated by Ruto, he jumped ship and is now singing tunes in praise of Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.