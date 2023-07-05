Wednesday July 5, 2023 – Disc jockey, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has said her real friends are so few she can probably count them on one hand or a finger.

“At 30, I can probably count my real friends on one hand.

Maybe even on one finger,” the billionaire’s daughter tweeted on Wednesday, July 5.

Look

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleWoman born without limbs gives birth to her first child (VIDEO)
Next articleJENNIFER HUDSON and COMMON are ”officially” dating as they jet to the UK to spend romantic weekend together in London

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply