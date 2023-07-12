Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Arsenal legend, Arsene Wenger was spotted enjoying his summer as he relaxed on the beach laying alongside a mystery lady.

The former Arsenal manager departed the Gunners in 2018 after 22 years of service which saw him win three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

In November 2019, the Frenchman was appointed as Fifa’s Chief of Global Football Development and has been busy in his new role.

Wenger has now taken the time to unwind and catch some sun on the beach.

He was accompanied by a mystery brunette in a brown bikini as he lay on a sunbed in Mykonos, Greece. The former manager was seen wearing a white top and some sunglasses.

Nicknamed “Le Professeur”, Wenger was later pictured going for a dip into the Aegean Sea while wearing dark blue swimming trunks.

The ex-Arsenal boss separated from his ex-wife Annie Brosterhous in 2015 following a five-year marriage.