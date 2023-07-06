Thursday July 6, 2023 – Arsenal striker, Folarin Balogun is attracting interest from five overseas clubs following his breakout season in France.

The young striker is expected to leave Arsenal this summer to continue playing regular football after he starred at Ligue 1 side Reims.

During his loan spell, Balogun scored 21 league goals to finish as the joint fourth-highest scorer in France’s top division.

Arsenal have now placed a £50m price tag on the rising star, as they look to recoup some funds following their own transfer outlay this summer, while his form has attracted a number of clubs.

Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan, French sides Marseille and Monaco plus German’s RB Leipzig have all expressed their interest in the 22 year-old.

Born in New York, Balogun also ended the season by resolving his international future by becoming a senior international for USA and scoring his first goal against Canada last month.