Sunday, July 16, 2023 – Arsenal have completed the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax for a fee of £40million.

The Dutchman becomes Gunner’s second signing of the summer transfer window following the arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea last month.

Timber, 22, has signed a five-year deal with the club after Arsenal made a fresh bid for the defender last week.

Ajax had been holding out for a deal closer to £50m for the 22-year-old but the player’s desire to move to north London saw the two clubs reach an agreement.

‘Growing up in Utrecht we all dreamed of being football players,’ said Timber.

‘When I watched games with my brothers when I was a kid, of course, I wanted to play for one of the biggest and best teams in the world.

‘But I really had the sense that it had to be a team who plays in the right way, a club that has the right values, that develops young talent and has an unbreakable bond with its supporters.

‘And now that I’m here, I feel at home already. Something special is happening here, and I want to be part of it. Now, let’s get to work.’

The defender is a product of Ajax’s successful academy and was voted Eredivisie Player of the Year in 2021-22 as he helped the Dutch side win the league championship.

Last season he made 47 appearances for Ajax across all competitions and scored two goals.