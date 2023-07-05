Wednesday July 5, 2023 – Arsenal and West Ham have finally reached a full agreement over Declan Rice’s £105m move with the West Ham captain to undergo a medical. 

The two London teams had been in discussion over the payment structure linked to the £100m guaranteed portion of the fee. But the clubs have now settled on the fee being paid in three installments over 24 months, with Rice now due to undergo a medical ahead of signing his contract. 

Personal terms of a minimum £250,000 per week have already been agreed.

Mail Sport were first to reveal last Wednesday that the two clubs had agreed the £105million fee in principle.

Arsenal will allow Granit Xhaka to leave for Bayer Leverkusen for £21.5m once Rice is on board. 

The Gunners are also set to complete a £40million switch for Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

Arsenal are planning for the Dutchman’s medical to take place by the end of the week.

