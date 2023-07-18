Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Singer Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have been separated since January, and are heading towards divorce.

This is coming after reports of Ariana not wearing her wedding ring at Wimbledon over the weekend.

TMZ reported that Ariana and Dalton tried to reconcile months ago, but it failed. Ariana and Dalton have been thousands of miles apart since December, when she started filming “Wicked.”

It was also gathered that they were having problems even before that.

They’ve remained friends and still talk on the phone, but the marriage has suffered a huge crack.

The couple tied the knot in May 2021 in a very private ceremony at Ariana’s home in Montecito.