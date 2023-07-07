Thursday July 6, 2023 – Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Dillian Whyte has officially been confirmed.

The two British heavyweights to now go toe-to-toe on August 12 at the O2 Arena in London after an agreement was reached last Sunday.

The fight will cost viewers £26.99 – seven pound more than Joshua’s last fight against Jermaine Fran.

AJ returned to the ring in April after a seven-month absence with a unanimous decision win over American heavyweight Franklin. The victory marked AJ’s first win since his second successive defeat to the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight world champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua and Whyte faced one another as amateurs in 2009, with a 20-year-old Whyte beating Joshua by unanimous decision, three years before AJ claimed Olympic gold in London.

The two-time heavyweight champion had his revenge in 2015 as he handed him the first professional loss of his career and claimed the British heavyweight title after a Round 7 knockout.

After Whyte’s fight, Joshua is expected to square off against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia at the back end of the year.