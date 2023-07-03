Monday, 03 July 2023 – Moyale Township Ward MCA Mohammed Isack escaped death by a whisker after a car he was travelling in was involved in an accident in Marsabit.
The MCA was travelling in the ill-fated car alongside three other people.
They survived the accident with serious injuries.
The accident comes weeks after Chewani MCA Hamisi Idi perished in a tragic accident along the Malindi-Garsen road.
Below are photos of the badly damaged car.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>