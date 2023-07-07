Friday, July 7, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has asked President William Ruto’s government to arrest Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, for organizing Saba Saba demos on Friday.

Speaking on Friday, Cherargei blasted Raila’s approach to addressing grievances of national concern, saying he was sabotaging the economy of the country and destabilizing peace.

The senator said it was time for Raila to be arrested and to be held accountable for the loss of lives and protests linked to demonstrations.

This comes even after Raila’s supporters in Nairobi, Kisumu, Vihiga, Laikipia, Kisii, Mombasa and other parts of the country took to the streets to join in the Saba Saba protests that came after the collapse of bipartisan talks between Raila’s faction and President William Ruto’s side.

“If Raila is arrested today what’s the worst that can happen? Will Kenya stop? No! Will the world come to an end? No! Will the cost of living come down? Yes! Will Kenyans be happy? Yes!” Cherargei said

He further claimed that, due to Azimio protests, Kenya was set to lose Sh 100 billion, something he said the country cannot afford to tolerate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.