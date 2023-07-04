Tuesday, 04 July 2023 – A middle-aged woman in Machakos has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend to death.

The slain man identified as Meshack Muthama, 33, was reportedly murdered by the suspect in Kwa Muthika area in Masinga sub-county on Sunday night.

The deceased’s father reported the incident to the police on Monday, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Machakos County police boss Patrick Lobolia confirmed the incident and said they arrested the suspect immediately after they received information on the incident.

However, the motive of the murder was not immediately established.

Muthama is said to have profusely bled after he was allegedly stabbed in the left-hand wrist part using a sharp object.

The deceased was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was transferred to Karira Funeral Home for preservation awaiting a postmortem.

Detectives attached to Masinga sub-county DCI headquarters have launched investigations into the incident.

Below is a photo of the murder suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.