Thursday, 06 July 2023 – Machakos County Government Minister For Lands Philip Kilonzo is on the spot for allegedly grabbing a parcel of land belonging to an elderly woman.

According to the victim, she bought the land when she was 40 years-old.

She has lived in the land for decades.

Kilonzo visited her home recently and bragged that he will forcefully occupy the land.

She was in the company of her children when Kilonzo visited her to issue threats.

The next day, he came with tractors and started clearing the bushes.

The woman was filmed wailing uncontrollably while cursing Kilonzo for grabbing her land.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.