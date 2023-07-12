Thursday, July 12, 2023 – A concerned resident of Kitengela has taken to social media and shared a photo of a 32-year-old Luyha man who reportedly fell unconscious and died.

Prior to his death, the ailing man had been going around Kitengela town starving himself.

Residents of Kitengela spotted him and gave him milk as they desperately tried to save his life but he fell unconscious.

He was rushed to Kitengela Sub County Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased man had Pastor Ezekiel’s anointing oil.

The Mavueni-based Pastor has been selling the ‘miraculous’ anointing oil to his followers and making them believe that it cures all manner of diseases.

Some of his followers stop taking medication after buying the anointing oil but they end up dying.

