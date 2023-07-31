Monday, July 31, 2023 – Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu is expecting a third child with her baby daddy Samidoh.

The controversial politician left netizens talking after she posted a photo of her bulging tummy.

“It has been a long time coming,’’ she captioned the photo.

She also hinted that she was not prepared for pregnancy.

“If faced with unwanted pregnancy which are you, pro-choice or pro-life,’’ she posed.

This comes after Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, announced that she had walked out of her troubled marriage.

Edday said she divorced Samidoh to protect their kids.

She claimed Samidoh’s behaviours were affecting their teenage daughter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.