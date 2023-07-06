Thursday, July 6, 2023 – A lady is reportedly violent to her kid and nurses at Kenyatta National Hospital, where she is admitted.

According to a concerned patient, the seemingly depressed lady frequently beats her child, who is barely a month old.

The patient recorded a video of the lady harassing her kid at the ward.

The said lady is also violent to other patients.

She choked a caretaker recently and threatened to kill her after she was separated from her baby.

She ended up being given her baby.

The staff at Kenyatta National Hospital are reportedly scared of her.

A patient sent a video of the lady harassing her kid to a popular activist and asked her to intervene.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.