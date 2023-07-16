Sunday, July 16, 2023 – Ajax captain Dusan Tadic is reportedly set to terminate his contract with the Dutch giants imminently after reportedly growing dissatisfied with the club’s transfer strategy and the quality of players in the squad.

The news comes after the 34-year-old attacking midfielder skipped the start of pre-season training on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The Amsterdam club are coming off a woeful season where they finished third in the Eredivisie and missed out on Champions League qualification for the first time in 13 years.

As a result, club chiefs including director of football Sven Mislintat are said to not be willing to spend on new players, a move that has seemingly enraged the former Southampton striker.

According to De Telegraaf, the 34-year-old did not report to training as required but instead held lengthy discussions with Mislintat alongside his agent Milos Malenovic on Thursday.

Voetbal International provided detail on the talks, reporting that the player and his agent discussed a contract termination with Arsenal’s former head of recruitment that would bring to an end his five-year stay in Amsterdam.

The Serbian international has enjoyed remarkable success since his 2018 departure from Southampton.