Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – A US professor’s vacation went down the toilet after he arrived at his Airbnb accommodation to discover that the bedroom and bathroom were in the same place.

A Tweet detailing his alleged nightmare-bnb experience has amassed over 12.5 million views on Twitter.

“That feeling when you arrive at your Airbnb and realise that the whole space is essentially just a large-ish bathroom that the host put a bed into,” David Holtz, an assistant professor at the University of California, in Berkeley, near San Francisco, wrote in the Tweet.

Holtz, who had booked the home for his trip to London, first realized something was awry during booking after noticing that the listing had no reviews.

However, he didn’t think much about it until he arrived in the UK metropolis and saw that his flat was a glorified lavatory.

Holtz’s bed was reportedly sitting inches away from the toilet, which was cordoned off with a thin pane of glass.

Meanwhile, the shower and sink are opposite and adjacent to the bed.

The professor has complained to Airbnb, who said they’d look into it, but have so far not gotten back to the guest.

“Hi, David. Thank you for reaching out to us,” the rental company wrote on Twitter under his original post.

“Please send us a DM with the email address connected to your Airbnb account, so we can take a closer look.”

Holtz responded, “I already spoke to customer support multiple times and every customer support advocate i’ve interacted with has had no interest in helping resolve the issue. can i expect a different outcome this time?”

Commenters found it amusing that Holtz essentially slept in a bathroom with one writing:

“Wait. The bed is *that* close to the toilet!!?!?!” Others joked that Holtz’s flat was an “Airbnpee.”

