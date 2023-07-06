Thursday, July 6, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has asked Attorney General Justin Muturi not to appeal the ruling of the Chief Administrative Secretary’s case, predicting it will fall like the infamous Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) case.

Last week, the High Court declared the posts of CAS as unconstitutional and urged President William Ruto’s government to scrap them.

However, Muturi, who is the government’s legal advisor, vowed to appeal the ruling in the Court of Appeal.

But in reaction, Ahmednasir, who is privy to the ruling, urged Muturi not to waste his time since the appellate court will use the BBI case to uphold the ruling of the High Court.

“The Attorney General SHOULD NOT appeal the 50 CAS case to the Court of Appeal. If he appeals…the route is that the courts took through the BBI process,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

Following the High Court ruling, over 50 CAS who had been appointed by Ruto were rendered jobless.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.