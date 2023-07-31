Monday, July 31, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at human rights groups and Raila Odinga’s Azimio for constantly whining and complaining about police brutality during the protests that rocked the country a fortnight ago.

In a statement yesterday, Gachagua criticized the human rights activists and Opposition leaders for not condemning the protestors who attacked and injured police officers.

According to DP, at least one officer was killed and 305 others injured during the protests which turned violent.

Gachagua noted that the government was putting in place measures to ensure no life is lost and property damaged, following the insistence of the opposition to go on with protests.

“I want our leaders to know that police officers are also human beings, parents, spouses, or a sibling to somebody.

“I have heard human rights bodies condemning the police.

“Police officers were injured and others are in hospitals.

“Not a single leader from the Opposition or organization has stood to say that it is wrong to attack or injure a police officer,” Gachagua noted.

The Deputy President was speaking at an event in Alliance High School, accompanied by other leaders including members of the ruling and opposition parties.

Gachagua claimed that some protesters were armed with weapons and stones which they used to attack others and damage property.

“The chaos and mayhem that was in Nairobi last Wednesday for five hours almost burning the country and bringing everything to a standstill had to be dealt with.

“The Government has to withdraw officers (from those organising protests) to guard other Kenyans.

“The officers will only go back when the chaos stop,” Gachagua stated.

“I want to commend the National Police Service under the leadership of Inspector-General Japheth Koome and strategic guidance of Cabinet Secretary for Interior Prof Kithure Kindiki for the professional manner in which they handled that ugly situation,” he added.

