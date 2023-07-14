Friday, July 14, 2023 – Tiffany Haddish has opened up about her struggles in making ends meet before becoming a big star in Hollywood. While she was homeless and living in her car, the actress and comedienne resorted to crashing weddings as a means to get free meals and drinks.

‘I’ve crashed weddings before, given a speech, and didn’t know anybody there,’ Haddish, 43, told People, while out promoting season two of the Apple TV+ series The Afterparty. ‘That’s when I was homeless and hungry.’At the time, the actress and comedian mainly focused on weddings held at hotel in Westchester, a neighborhood on the Westside Region of Los Angeles County.’I would have two or three drinks, and then I would grab the microphone and be like, “I just want to say that you are the most beautiful couple,”‘ she recalled of the experience. ‘Everybody would be looking at me like, “Who is this Black girl at our wedding?”‘The topic of weddings came up while Haddish was dishing to the publication about how season two of the murder mystery comedy series revolves around nuptials.It was after Haddish graduated from El Camino Real High School in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills in 1997 that she began living in her car for a period of time.The LA native was 26 when she made her professional acting debut in 2005 in the drama film The Urban Demographic, which was centered around hop-hop.That same year she also had a guest starring role in the teen sitcom series That’s So Raven and the MTV series Pimp My Ride.Struggling for years to make it in show business, she finally landed her breakout role in the comedy film Girls Trip (2017), alongside Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, where she garnered critical acclaimed for her performance as Dina, their girls’ loud and happy-go-lucky friend.Directed by Malcolm D. Lee from a screenplay by Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver, the movie went on to become a massive commercial success, grossing $140.9 million on a $19 million budget.Haddish has gone on to work on several television and film projects that have included Night School (2018), which was another hit with fans, topping $103 million at the worldwide box office, and voice roles in hit animations such as The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019), The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (2019) and The Angry Birds Movie 2.