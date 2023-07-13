Thursday, July 13, 2023 – American actress, Niecy Nash-Betts, 53, and her wife Jessica Betts, 41, stepped out together for the premiere of the NFL docuseries Quarterback at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Hollywood on Tuesday, June 11.

Niecy rocked a blue-patterned wrap dress with a bamboo-handled Gucci ‘GG’ bag, while her partner stepped out in a Gucci ‘GG Canvas’ jacket and matching $460 Gucci ‘Jumbo GG Canvas’ baseball cap which she rocked with black jeans trousers.

The inseparable couple, who met online in the spring of 2016 – will renew their vows when they celebrate their third wedding anniversary on August 29.

‘We love so many people, but we couldn’t have all the people we love there,’ Nash-Betts explained to ET on June 30.

‘A lot of my better half’s family is from Chicago, so a lot of them couldn’t come out because we were in the pandemic… So I’m looking forward to doing the vow renewal.’

Niecy, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker in 2020, shares three children 31-year-old son Dominic and daughters Donielle, 28; and Dia, 23, with her first husband, ordained minister Don Nash, who she was married to for 13 years.

The union ended in 2007.